NBA Draft: John Tonje Stays Hot with another 30-Point Performance
After being named to the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team and a 32-point outing on the road against No. 7 Purdue on Saturday, John Tonje led Wisconsin to another Big Ten victory against a tough Illinois team on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.
The 6-foot-5 guard was unstoppable yet again scoring 31 points on 9-of-15 from the field, 3-of-5 from three and 10-of-12 from the free throw line. He also contributed three rebounds and a season-high four steals in the convincing 95-74 victory.
Tonje got off to a relatively slow start as Illinois was guarding him tight trying to keep the ball away from him. Even with little space to work with, he was able to find a rhythm towards the end of the first half and took over during the second half crushing any momentum Illinois appeared to have. The 23-year-old showcased his impressive three-level scoring ability knocking down heavily contested threes off the catch and the dribble, finishing with finesse around the rim and even showed off a little bit of his midrange game.
Despite his age and being in his sixth year of college, Tonje has shown improvement this season and continues to progress as teams try to slow him down. After a stretch of subpar performances in December, Coach Greg Gard challenged his veteran to play off of two feet more which would help him finish in the paint and get to the line more. Tonje has taken his coach's advice as he's been highly efficient inside the arc and has made the third most free throws in the NCAA.
Tonje is a unique player as he is not a super high-level athlete, but he uses his strong frame to knock defenders off balance and finish through contact. He is crafty getting to, and finishing, at the rim and gets fouled more than anybody in the Big Ten. He's able to ue his body to take advantage of smaller defenders by backing them down and hit a couple fadeaway midrange jumpers against Illinois. He also has a signature stepback three that allows him to create separation and knock down shots even with a hand in his face.
The big guard is among the most efficient players in the nation ranking 24th among all NCAA DI players with a 67.9% true shooting percentage. He averages 19.6 points per game on only 11.4 shots while shooting 48.5% from the field, 41.1% from three and 91% from the free throw line. His production has been impressive all season and will be a name to monitor as postseason play begins in a few weeks for a Wisconsin team with hopes of a deep tournament run.
