Wizards Continue Rebuild with Exciting Young Guard in Recent Mock Draft
Now that the calendar has finally turned to June, the NBA Draft is less than a month away.
Set for June 25, this year's event takes place 20 days after the NBA Finals kicks off in Oklahoma City. With the draft approaching, Draft Digest published an updated two-round mock draft that features a number of intriguing pairings.
At No. 6 overall, the projection slotted Oklahoma freshman Jeremiah Fears to the Washington Wizards.
Fears is one of the younger prospects in the 2025 draft class after reclassifying in high school to graduate a year early and begin his college career, similar to Cooper Flagg. Fears is still 18-years-old and won't turn 19 until October.
The coveted prospect was rated the No. 65 overall prospect and No. 9 combo guard in the 2024 recuiting class. During his lone season with the Sooners, the former Compass Prep (AZ) standout averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 28.4% from 3-point range.
Following a strong freshman year in the SEC that saw Fears improve as the season progressed, the OU star measured 6-foo-2 and and half an inch while weighing 179 pounds without shoes at the NBA Combine. Fears also recorded a 6-foot-5 and a quarter of an inch wingspan.
While his height and weight may be a concern, Fears' is a strong athlete, finishing with the third-best time in the three quarter sprint and the fifth-highest standing vertical leap at the combine.
If the Wizards did pick Fears, the projected lottery selection would join intriguing young players like; Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr, who all showed potential during the 2024-25 season.
Fears could fit well in Washington alongisde the aforementioned pieces. With a promising big man like Sarr flanked by versatile wings in Coulibaly and George, among others, the Wizards need a scoring guard who can play next to Carrington.
As a rookie, Sarr averaged 13 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc. Adding Fears' shot-making ability to Washington's roster to pair with Sarr's defensive skill and offensive upside seems like a solid move for general manager Will Dawkins.
Fears is currently the No. 9 overall prospect on Draft Digest's 2025 big board.
With the No. 18 overall selection, Draft Digest's mock draft slotted North Carolina wing prospect Drake Powell to the Wizards, adding another piece to the team's rebuild.
