Wizards Rookie Alex Sarr Post 22 Point Night Post All-Star Break
With March just around the corner and the All-Star Break in the rearview mirror, the NBA world in markets like Washington shifts its focus fully onto the youngsters. March is a month that sees eye-popping stats, games that feature lengthy injury report and varying effort levels.
It is hard to sift through exactly what these massive stat leaps that are bound to happen mean, exactly. In some cases it is a byproduct of the variablese mentioned above, in some cases it is pure improvement from the player.
For Washington, they have plenty of rookis from the 2024 NBA Draft class to monitor over the last few weeks of the regular season.
It started on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks as No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr turned in a 22 point, seven rebound, one assists, one block and two steals night including a 4-for-10 outing from beyond the arc. Sarr was a big reason the Wizards only fell by three points against the Bucks.
His fellow rookie Bub Carrington tossed in eight points off the bench and Keyshawn George posted four points, nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal as the first year trio trends in the right direction in D.C.
The Wizards will continue to observe the youngsters with eyes set on losses to boost its chance of drafting Cooper Flagg with the right bounce of the lottery balls for the 2025 NBA Draft, but with high quality veterans in the room after the trade deadline - expect Sarr and others to soar.
