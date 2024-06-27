Wizards Select Alex Sarr No. 2 Overall at 2024 NBA Draft
The Wizards finally kicked off a new era last year, shipping off Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis in favor of a youth movement.
At Wednesday night’s 2024 NBA Draft, they continued that movement, adding Alex Sarr with the No. 2 overall pick.
Last year, the Wizards grabbed French wing Bilal Coulibaly, who to this point is probably the only long-term mainstay on the roster. With those two, Washington now has a great starting point for development as they likely careen towards high picks in the 2025 and 2026 draft.
Sarr is a versatile 7-footer who projects to be a game-changing two-way player. In 24 games for Perth of the NBL, he averaged 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in just over 17 minutes per contest. He can play both the four and five positions, getting east offense with his size and projectable face-up game, in tandem with stingy rim protection.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on Sarr: Overall, the 7-footer is almost built like a wing with frontcourt size. The way he’s able to move is extremely fluid which will help on both ends. Defensively, this should allow him to be versatile and switchable. Sarr needs to add strength and weight without losing mobility, but there’s a real chance he can defend three positions at the next level.
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
