Yaxel Lendeborg Selected with No. 11 Pick: Scouting Report, Fit and More

The 2026 NBA Draft class has been flaunted as one of the best in years, offering several star freshman that took college basketball by storm.

Still, upperclassmen dominated the actual college basketball season, with Michigan taking March Madness with three transfers, one of which was senior Yaxel Lendeborg.

Lendeborg is a highly interesting player. He’ll be 24 shortly after draft night, but still offers a unique skillset at 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-3 that makes him one of the most versatile and optional players in the class. At Tuesday’s draft, Lendeborg was taken by the Warriors with the No. 11 overall pick.

Below is Lendeborg’s scouting report, and how he could fit with the Warriors.

Yaxel Lendeborg Scouting Report

College: Michigan

Class: Senior

Position: Forward

Height: 6-9

Wingspan: 7-3

Draft age: 23.7

Strengths:

Scoring versatility

Defensive Play-Making and Versatility

Connective Play-Making and Feel

Rebounding

Areas of Improvement:

Shooting consistency

Outlook:

Lendeborg played three seasons at the JUCO level before two years at UAB, and finally his lone season with Michigan. He started his college career out as a post-up, rebounding big, evolving into a jumbo wing with the Wolverines. Most recently, he averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.

By the end of his career, Lendeborg was able to handle the ball, run the pick and roll, play-making and more. His versatility dates back to his times a small-ball five, but he should now be malleable to moonlight at plenty of different positions.

Additionally, his age and experience should give him the unique opportunity to slide into the NBA and contribute in Year 1.

Role: Versatile Two-Way Forward

Impact: Starter, Rotation

Swing skills: Shooting

Fit with Warriors

Notable players: Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III, Kristaps Porzingis, Draymond Green

Lendeborg fits perfectly with the Warriors, a player able to hit the ground running as they continue to lean into the Stephen Curry era.

They just traded off a do-it-all forward in Jonathan Kuming, and immediately add another now in Lendeborg. He'll be able to add all the trench work that they look for in role players, while being able to shoot, play on the ball and even initiate as well.

Lendeborg, defensively, will immediately be one of the best Warriors available, able to guard across multiple positions while blocking shots and grabbing steals and defelctions.

Golden State has added a bonafide Day 1 contributor.