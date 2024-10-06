Zach Edey's 3-Point Shooting at Memphis Grizzlies FanFest Goes Viral
Zach Edey is the most popular name out of the 2024 NBA Draft. After one of the most dominant college careers we have ever seen, the Purdue big man heard his name called with the no. 9 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, heading to Beale street to join the Memphis Grizzlies who are hoping for a bounce back season.
The biggest question around the rookie is his ability to stretch the floor, one that will not go away after Memphis' open practice on Sunday which allowed Edey to display his shooting upside in front of the fanbase.
Edey's 3-point shooting will continue to be a storyline throughout his career, in a way he can go two paths - Steven Adams who constantly teased floor spacing ability this time of year while never showing it in game, or Brook Lopez who evolved his game to the point he is known as splash mountain.
One thing is for sure, his teammates have been encouraged by his shot. As each passing Grizzlies player is asked about Edey's floor spacing ability, they all have seemed impressed. The latest being Desmond Bane who is no stranger to shooting the pill from beyond the arc.
“He’s shooting threes, rebounding the ball, making backdoor passes… we aren't going to ask a crazy lot from him which will help him with his rookie transition," Teammate Bane said.
The rookie center is certainly having fun ahead of his preseason debut against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Even showing off dance moves at the team's open practice on Sunday.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.