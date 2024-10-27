Zach Edey Goes Viral For 3-Pointer During Grizzlies-Magic
The Memphis Grizzles were impressive in their season opener, though Zach Edey's debut in the NBA didn't go quite as he might have expected. The flashes were there, but he fouled out and played a low amount of minutes.
Edey's second contest was solid, though it came in a Grizzlies blowout loss to the Houston Rockets.
In his third game, Edey is getting his footing at the NBA level, as the former Purdue superstar was an incredibly intruiging prospect during the draft cycle. He's got incredible size, but his foot speed was certainly a concern, as was his inability to adequately space the floor.
During the team's contest against the Orlando Magic in their third game, Edey nailed his first career 3-pointer to extend the team's lead to 50-31. The 7-foot-4 center being able to knock down a shot from the perimeter, even on a few occasions, would be immensely valuable to the team and significantly improve the impact he can make.
The shot went viral, as it was unexpected for Edey to come in and nail his first 3-pointer early in the season. However, it's not completely shocking, as his elite touch allowed him to thrive in the paint at the collegiate level.
Shooting 3-pointers wasn't a necessity for Edey during his collegiate career, as Purdue ran their offense through the center -- a method that still works at that level of basketball.
At hafltime, Edey has just five points, shooting 2-of-3 from the field, in his eight minutes played.
