Zach Edey Makes NBA Debut with Grizzlies
Zach Edey, who long made his name as a 7-foot-4 titan of the Purdue Boilermakers in college, finally made his long-awaited professional debut on Monday.
Drafted at No. 9 by the Memphis Grizzlies, Edey is slated to be the team’s fifth starter at the center position, and did just that Monday, flanking superstar Ja Morant, as well as Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart and Santi Aldama.
While he didn’t stuff the stat sheet on this particular night, he did give a glimpse of what he could be as early as this year for Memphis. In 18 minutes, Edey coasted to six points, seven rebounds, one block and one steal, shooting 3-for-4 overall.
He did come close to fouling out with five fouls, a pre-draft knock on his sometimes slow-footed defense. But he’s got plenty of time to figure things out, and was without his versatile front court mate in Jaren Jackson Jr. for Monday’s match.
There was no sign of Edey’s anticipated 3-point skills, but there will be plenty more time for the former Boilermaker to show off in the remaining preseason slate, and regular season.
The Grizzlies eventually came away with the ballgame, stifling the Mavericks late comeback to win, 121-116. Brandon Clarke led the way for Memphis with 17 points.
Edey and the Grizzlies are back in action on Thursday, Oct. 10 with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m.
