Zach Edey Sees Poor Memphis Grizzlies’ Debut
After an illustrious collegiate career, 7-foot-4 phenom Zach Edey has been one of the most highly-anticipated NBA rookies since his drafting a few months ago. On Wednesday, he officially made his Grizzlies debut, though it didn’t quite get off to the start he or Memphis fans likely hoped for.
Edey saw three early fouls in his first eight minutes played, somewhat validating some concerns about his mobility and foot speed coming into the league. In the second half, he didn't fare much better, picking up another three fouls in even less time. It was obvious the Jazz' game plan featured attacking Edey early and often.
In total, he finished with five points on 2-for-4 shooting, five rebounds and the six fouls which saw him promptly exit the game. It was an obviously rough night for Edey, who was surely planning on playing more than a handful of minutes.
Still, the former Boilermaker has shown promise at the professional level already.
Edey’s most impressive preseason performance came in a four-point win over the Pacers, where the center scored a white-hot 23 points on 10-for-15 shooting, including nine rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Despite his preseason production, he’ll need to learn to adapt to a lesser role in the big leagues. At Purdue, Edey was the centrifugal piece, taking nearly 14 shots per game to great success: 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
With the Grizzlies, the trio of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. are the focal points. But Edey should be able to weave his way into production with his massive frame and interior production on both sides of the ball.
The Grizzlies and Edey will next take on the Houston Rockets on Friday, Oct. 25.
