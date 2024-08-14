NBA Draft Scouting Report: Alabama's Derrion Reid
Player Info
Derrion Reid
Wing | Alabama
Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 18.98
Prospect Profile
One of the more underrated freshmen entering the college season, Reid is an extremely versatile forward who can do a little bit of everything at his size. He’s currently more of an undersized four, but if Reid can develop more of his wing skills, he could be one of the best players in this class.
What stands out about Reid is his aggressiveness and confidence as a scorer. When he really wants to get to his spots and get his team a bucket, he’s hard to stop. Leveraging his size, athleticism and modern skillset, the Alabama freshman is a walking mismatch. Especially in face-up situations in the mid-range and closer to the rim, Reid has a variety of moves that have proven extremely effective even against top competition.
While he still needs to get stronger and fill out his frame, Reid doesn’t shy away from contact and plays with physicality. His jumper is improved and he’s become a more reliable shooter away from the rim of late. His ability to step outside of the arc and knock down threes moving forward will be a big swing for his draft stock and something that really would round out his game.
At that point, opposing defenders will have real trouble containing him. Reid certainly isn’t a self-creator off the bounce, but is crafty when he has the ball in his hands as a passer. His handle will be yet another key skill to enhance if he is going to become more of a wing than a frontcourt player, which will be best for his long-term upside as a prospect.
Although he isn’t the strongest forward, Reid’s energy and effort allow him to bump with players much bigger than him. He can defend players both taller and stronger than him effectively with his length, footwork and timing. He also has a quick leap and good timing as a shot blocker and rebounder.
Reid won’t turn 19 years old until shortly after the 2025 NBA Draft, making him one of the youngest players in the upcoming class. With as much as he brings to the table — along with the untapped potential — the Alabama freshman is a clear lottery talent. It will come down to the shooting and other perimeter skills as a wing that will allow him to break out as a star at the NBA level. The former Prolific Prep standout is a huge prospect to watch as a freshman.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Mid to Late First-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
