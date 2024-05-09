NBA Draft Scouting Report: Drexel's Amari Williams
Player Info
Amari Williams
Center | Drexel
Height: 6'10” | Weight: 265 lbs
2024 Draft Age: 22.33
Prospect Profile
A physical big who has one of the most underrated college players in the country for several years, Williams has the tools and skillset to make an impact at the NBA level. He’s not a 7-footer, but has been reported to have a 7-foot-5 wingspan which allows him to play bigger than his height in either frontcourt spot. Williams has an NBA-ready frame along with the length and athleticism to have his game translate well as a professional.
The offensive side of the ball is what NBA scouts need to get more insight on during the pre-draft process. In each of his four college seasons, Williams was more of a tertiary scorer than a top one or two option. He doesn’t project to be an offensive engine at the next level either, but instead more of a play finisher and lob threat.
He isn’t much of a shooter at this point and also isn’t very efficient from the floor in general. He doesn’t have many great go-to moves in the post and isn’t a scoring threat more than eight feet from the rim. He’s also a poor free throw shooter which doesn’t create optimism about his jumper. If he’s able to showcase new offensive upside to NBA teams leading up to the draft and also develop on that end over time, Williams has the chance to become more of a two-way talent in the future. He is an underrated positional passer but can be turnover prone.
On the defensive end, Williams has tremendous upside. He’s a three-time Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year due to his rim protection and versatility. At 6-foot-10 with a 265-pound frame, he boasts a blend mobility and strength that allows him to do quite a bit on that end. He has a knack for controlling the paint and dominating near the rim defensively. This is the side of the floor that will get him drafted, with the upside being well worth the offensive risk.
Williams hit the transfer portal after four seasons at Drexel and committed to the Kentucky Wildcats. If the 2024 NBA Draft process doesn’t end up shaping up how he hopes, he will have the chance to showcase his talent in the SEC and improve his draft stock against better competition ahead of next summer’s draft.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2024 NBA Draft.
2024 Big Board
Want to know more about other potential 2024 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.
For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.