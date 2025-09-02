NBA Draft Scouting Report: Kansas' Darryn Peterson
Player Info
Darryn Peterson
Guard | Kansas
Height: 6'5" | Weight: 190 lbs
2026 Draft Age: 19.42
Prospect Profile
A truly two-way guard, Darryn Peterson may be the best guard prospect to come through the NBA Draft cycle in a decade. If he’s not the best, he’s certainly among them.
Physically, Peterson stands 6-foot-5 or 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan and is already well-built for his age. The obvious comparison when scouting him, and one that comes up often in conversations with people who have followed him closely, is Devin Booker. The incoming Kansas freshman has a real chance to be the next Booker, or even better.
He's a prolific three-level scorer who can do virtually everything on offense, whether operating off the ball or creating with it in his hands. He can score for himself or set up teammates, and his ability to play both point guard and shooting guard makes him highly versatile. That versatility will serve him well at both the college and NBA levels, as he will be able to plug in and make an impact regardless of team needs or roster composition.
At the rim and in the midrange, Peterson is special. He has a smooth, buttery jumper, can rise above defenders, stop on a dime, and convert advanced shots fading away or falling to the side. His shot-making inside the arc is elite. When he gets to the rim, he can finish with power or finesse and is simply effective once he is in the paint. His 3-point shot is reliable, though it is still the area of his game that has the most room to grow.
Regardless, the dynamic guard is already a true three-level scorer.
Beyond his scoring, Peterson is an incredible decision-maker. He plays level-headed and never seems rattled. Many high-caliber guards get sped up at the college level, but he has the ability to operate at multiple speeds while always remaining poised. He is not afraid of the moment and can toggle between a finesse-driven game and a power-driven style.
Defensively, Peterson has plenty of upside as well. With his wingspan and frame, he should be a good defender at the collegiate level. He is a bigger guard, even by modern NBA standards, and while he may not project as a future NBA Defensive Player of the Year, he certainly will not be a liability. He should hold his own on both ends of the floor and should be considered an elite two-way talent.
There are areas to watch as he begins at Kansas. While Peterson’s decision-making is already impressive, the college game is an entirely different level, and the expectations will be sky-high. He will be one of Kansas’ primary scorers and ball-handlers, and as a very young player, there will likely be an adjustment period. The speed of the college game varies depending on the opponent and style of play, and it will be important to see how he adapts over the course of the season
His 3-point shot, while reliable now, is still developing and will need refinement. Defensively, it will be worth watching how he matches up against quicker, smaller guards with elite burst and wiggle, as well as whether he can slide up to defend bigger wings who are upward of 6-foot-10 and comfortable on the perimeter. Can he leverage his strength to hold his own against those players both on the perimeter and when they drive? If he can, he will be considered a truly versatile defender at the NBA level. If not, he may be primarily a guard defender. That is another key aspect to watch as his game continues to evolve.
Peterson really began to break out as a junior at Huntington Prep in West Virginia, then transferred to Prolific Prep in California for his senior season. He's a staple adidas athlete and an NIL-sponsored athlete through the brand. That was a major reason he chose Kansas, and he has been one of the best players on the adidas 3SSB circuit over the past couple of years. His move to Prolific Prep was also tied to adidas, and along the way, he became a McDonald’s All-American and arguably the best high school player in the country.
The Jayhawks guard has played against and alongside significant talent over the past few years. At Prolific Prep, he was teammates with Elmarko Jackson and Flory Bidunga, who will both now join him at Kansas. He is expected to be a day-one impact player as a freshman and is almost certainly a one-and-done candidate who will be in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick, which is rare for guards in recent years.
Peterson's father played basketball at the University of Akron, and his older brother was a football player at Wisconsin. Peterson has been surrounded by notable athletes growing up -- notably hometown mentor and NBA guard MJ McCollum -- and when you think about pedigree and the experience of being around high-level athletes, he possesses those intangible traits that are so important as players like him prepare to step onto big stages, both at Kansas and eventually in the NBA.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential No. 1 Pick in 2026 NBA Draft.
