NBA Draft Scouting Report: Michigan's Vladislav Goldin
Player Info
Vladislav Goldin
Center | Michigan
Height: 7'1” | Weight: 240 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 24.12
Prospect Profile
A Russian big who brings strength and physicality to the court, Goldin spent a season at Texas Tech before three at Florida Atlantic, and is now at Michigan for his fifth collegiate campaign. At 7-foot-1 with a solid frame, he’s able to really leverage his physical gifts to dominate the paint. He’s a traditional center, but that doesn’t mean he can’t have success at the next level.
Goldin shoots an extremely high percentage from the floor, but that’s primarily a function of his shot diet. Most of his attempts come right around the rim. He has several reliable moves with his back to the basket and has good touch with both hands. With that in mind, on limited attempts this season he has proven to knock down triples at a very reliable clip. That leaves room for optimism about the expansion of his perimeter game at the next level. The Michigan center is also an improved free throw shooter.
On the defensive end, Goldin plays with a great motor and is a solid shot blocker given his size. It will be interesting to see how his team leverages him on that end, because he does have some deficiencies, especially in space and when he needs to be mobile. Regardless, he’s a big body who will always give constant effort. He’s also a productive rebounder.
Goldin declared for the 2024 NBA Draft following his stellar season with Florida Atlantic and was key in that Final Four run. But with coach Dusty May then leaving FAU for Michigan, Goldin opted to withdraw from the draft process and spend another year at the collegiate level with the Wolverines as a transfer. He’ll be 24 years old on the night of the 2025 NBA Draft, so it’s worth noting he’ll be one of the oldest prospects in this class.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.
For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.