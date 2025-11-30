Spurs vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 30
Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a nice win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday, and they are favored at home against De’Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.
San Antonio pulled off a massive upset of the Denver Nuggets on Friday – even with Victor Wembanyama out of the lineup.
Now, the Spurs are 4-1 against the spread as underdogs, and they’re looking to upset this Minnesota team that is on the second night of a back-to-back.
Oddsmakers have the Wolves favored by 3.5 points, but they have struggled against the number as of late, failing to cover in over half of their games at home (3-6).
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and prediction for this Western Conference clash.
Spurs vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Spurs +3.5 (-110)
- Timberwolves -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Spurs: +130
- Timberwolves: -155
Total
- 234.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Spurs vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Spurs record: 13-5
- Timberwolves record: 11-8
Spurs vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Victor Wembanyama – out
- Stephon Castle – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Jordan McLaughlin – out
- Riley Minix – out
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Spurs vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Dylan Harper OVER 10.5 Points (-110)
In Sunday’s best NBA props column for SI Betting, I shared why Harper is worth a look even though his minutes have been down since returning from injury:
I bet on Dylan Harper to clear his points prop against Denver on Friday, and he did so despite playing limited minutes in his return from a calf injury.
Harper has played 16:31 and 15:19 in his two games since missing multiple weeks with a calf strain, but he still found a way to score 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting against Denver. Outside of his first game back from his injury, Harper has 11 or more points in every game this season while he’s shooting 48.1 percent from the field.
I expect the Spurs to eventually extend the No. 2 overall pick’s minutes, as he was playing 26.0 minutes per game in October. Harper is worth a bet to clear this low points prop, as he’s shown that he can do so even in limited playing time.
Spurs vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
Every day, I share my favorite bets on the NBA in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – and I broke down why the Spurs are a great underdog bet:
The San Antonio Spurs won’t have Victor Wembanyama or Stephon Castle on Sunday, but I think they’re undervalued after they upset the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.
San Antonio is now 4-1 against the spread as an underdog, posting an average scoring margin of +10.2 in those games.
The Spurs deserve to be underdogs on the road against Minnesota, but the Timberwolves are just 3-4 against the spread as home favorites and narrowly defeated the Boston Celtics (119-115) on Saturday night.
Now, Minnesota has a quick turnaround against the Spurs, and that hasn’t been good for the Wolves in the 2025-26 campaign. Minnesota is 0-3 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back, and it’s been shaky as of late, blowing games to the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns despite having late fourth-quarter leads.
The Wolves also allowed Boston to get within a possession after leading by double digits in the fourth quarter. The reason why? Minnesota’s clutch offense has been terrible this season, ranking 24th in the NBA in clutch offensive rating (101.4) and 28th in assist to turnover ratio in the clutch.
I think that helps the Spurs hang around on Sunday night.
Pick: Spurs +3.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.