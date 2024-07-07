Standouts from United States U17 FIBA Matchup with New Zealand
The United States U17 team continues its devastating run through its competition, hammering New Zealand in an 80-point win that featured several standout showings on Saturday.
Due to the blowout nature of the game, it's hard to narrow it down to one single player as the "MVP," and makes more sense to break it down into a few top performances.
Leading the way in scoring with 19 points each are Koa Peat and Brandon McCoy, both of whom are consensus five-star prospects across all recruiting services. Tied for third in scoring were J.J. Mandaquit and Cameron Boozer, who each scored 18 points.
The remarkable thing about this United States offense is the efficiency with which they score the basketball. As a team, they shot 61.4% against New Zealand, including 65.4% on two-point field goals and 37.5% from beyond the arc. Brandon McCoy shot 9-for-10 from the field, while Boozer shot 8-for-11 and added 11 rebounds. Cayden Boozer led both teams in assists with nine dimes dished, and A.J. Dybansta added 11 points on 5-for-8 from the field.
This team is dominant in the paint more than they are a perimeter shooting team – their athleticism is so far unmatched by any team they've played, and it hasn't been particularly close. They have simply overwhelmed other teams with physicality and relentless defense, blitzing pick-and-rolls and destroying opponents in transition.
Overall, the USA FIBA U17 squad is one of the most dominant they've ever fielded, winning their first six games by the following scores: over a very legitimate France team, 104-81; over Guinea, 124-49; over China, 146-62; over The Philippines, 141-45; over Canada, 111-60; and aforementioned win over New Zealand.
Obviously, the US is the team to beat. They play Italy on July 7th for the FIBA U17 title. Get ready to learn these names, because they'll be headlining the NBA for the next 10 years.
