11-Year NBA Veteran's Statement On Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Rivalry
The WNBA has changed for the better over the last two years, especially with the addition of stars who grew their brands in college before going professionally. While Paige Bueckers is starting to build herself up in the WNBA after being selected first overall in the 2025 Draft, the league took a massive step in part due to Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese joining.
While Clark is the better player than Reese, both have been able to grow in popularity in different ways. Additionally, they've also increased viewership of the league due to their rivalry against one another, first being made known during their college careers at Iowa and LSU. After their altercation in the first game of the season, even former NBA players are talking about it.
When asked about the rivalry between Clark and Reese, ex-NBA All-Star and former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas gave his input on what it means for the league.
"This rivalry has been started from before we knew who these girls were. Junior high, 9th grade, Olympic teams. It started way back there and then fell into college, then carried over to [the WNBA}," Arenas said. The rivalry first went viral after Reese taunted Clark during a 2023 LSU-Iowa NCAA Tournament game.
"I think for the game itself, what more can you ask for? You can complain and cry and do whatever you wanna say, but right now, we're all watching, we're all reacting to it, and no one is disappointed," Arenas added.
The Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever will match up four more times this season, giving fans plenty more interactions between the two WNBA stars.
