Ex-Grizzlies Forward Makes Big Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Proclamation
The Western Conference Finals are already two games deep, with the Oklahoma City Thunder holding a commanding 2-0 lead over Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Game 2 took place after the announcement that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the league's MVP, and needless to say, the Thunder would build off that energy and not let Game 2 in their home court drop to the Timberwolves.
While the announcement of Alexander becoming the MVP has had its share of criticisms, he has also had his equal representation in praise. Former Memphis Grizzlies forward and current co-host of RunItBack TV, Chandler Parsons, had this to say about the MVP.
"It's hard not to think that this dude is the greatest Thunder of all time", said Parsons. " As good as Russ was with the MVP, triple-doubles, and Kevin Durant and James Harden, this guy is a different level when you win a championship. Especially in this city and in this market, he will mean everything to them, and like I said, and Georges said, it's going to be multiple."
While the Thunder have yet to win a championship, they have had a phenomenal regular season, and by the way the series is currently going, it seems fair to say that they will make it to the Finals and get one step closer to the ultimate goal.
Fans can catch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the Thunder take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST.
