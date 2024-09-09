Ex-Warriors Champion Jokingly Offers to Help Rudy Gobert Fight Draymond Green
The beef between Rudy Gobert and Draymond Green may never go away, and Nick Young is taking the time to have some fun with it.
Former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas hosts his Gil's Arena podcast, where he often ames jokes about players like Rudy Gobert. After the latest video of Rudy Gobert made its way to social media, former Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young offered to help Gobert beat up Arenas.
"Aye @rudygobert27 I see you boxing," Young said. "Now all you gotta next , is roll up to Gil’s Arena, drop him while he talking sports and u good lol dm me for address I’ll leave the gate open or “we”can wait to “we” play the warriors I can help you sneak in the locker room and we can get Draymond lol"
Nick Young posted this message after a video surfaced of Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert boxing and working out at a gym in France.
Boxing is a common sport that NBA players take on as a way to get or stay in shape. Learning a few fighting moves also can't hurt Gobert.
The Rudy Gobert-Draymond Green beef started a few years ago when Green and teammate Andre Iguodala made fun of Gobert for crying after failing to make the All-Star Team. That continued over the years, and Green actually put Gobert in a chokehold during an altercation between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels last year for reasons no one seems to understand.
This season, the Wolves and Warriors will play four times, starting December 6, 2024.
