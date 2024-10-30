All Grizzlies

Four Key Players Listed on Grizzlies vs Nets Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets injury reports have 12 players listed

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a basket during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Brooklyn Nets in a game that Memphis should have the rest advantage in. Both teams have a combined 12 players listed on their injury reports.

The Grizzlies have seven players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Zach Edey, GG Jackson, Luke Kennard, John Konchar, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr. Ja Morant is questionable with right thigh soreness, Zach Edey is questionable with right calf soreness, GG Jackson is out due to a right fifth metastarsal repair, Luke Kennard is out due to a left foot muscle strain, John Konchar is questionable due to a right posterior tibial tendonitis, Cam Spencer is out due to a right ankle sprain, and Vince Williams Jr. is out due to a left tibial stress reaction.

The Nets have five players listed on their injury report: Bojan Bogdanovic, Nic Claxton, Day'Ron Sharpe, Trendon Watford, and Dariq Whitehead. Bogdanovic is out, Claxton is out, Sharpe is out, Watford is out, and Whitehead is out.

The Brooklyn Nets played in a grueling overtime game against the Denver Nuggets last night and should be fairly tired heading into tonight's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Last season, the Grizzlies and Nets split their regular season series 1-1.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.

