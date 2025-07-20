All Grizzlies

Grizzlies Guard Addresses Viral Trash Talk Moment vs. Kevin Durant

A Memphis Grizzlies guard talked about a viral moment between him and NBA star Kevin Durant.

Jed Katz

Mar 10, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Cam Spencer has never been a stranger to big moments. The Memphis Grizzlies guard, who just finished his rookie season, has been in national headlines since college, winning a National Championship with the UConn Huskies in 2024.

After his collegiate career, Spencer jumped to the NBA, averaging 4.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists this past season with the Grizzlies. His season had many highlight moments, but perhaps none bigger than a viral trash-talking moment between him and Kevin Durant during a regular-season game.

Spencer hit a big shot at the end of the third quarter, before he and Durant shared some words walking back down the court. The Grizzlies would end up winning that game. In fact, Memphis swept the season series with Phoenix, 4-0.

Spencer talked about the viral moment in an interview with Mark Medina of Sportskeeda. The 6-foot-4 guard discussed the heated matchup, but ultimately commended Durant as a competitor.

“Two competitors going at it, man," Spencer said. "It was a heated game. We had gone on a little bit of a run. There was a specific play that got the trash talking going. But I have nothing but respect for KD and all that he has accomplished. But in the moment, I’m a competitor and I’m trying to win.

"So I don’t really care who we’re playing against. I credit my teammates for finding me in the corner. But I was just happy that we won the game. That’s all I care about. I have nothing but respect for KD.”

Jed Katz
JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

