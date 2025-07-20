Grizzlies Guard Addresses Viral Trash Talk Moment vs. Kevin Durant
Cam Spencer has never been a stranger to big moments. The Memphis Grizzlies guard, who just finished his rookie season, has been in national headlines since college, winning a National Championship with the UConn Huskies in 2024.
After his collegiate career, Spencer jumped to the NBA, averaging 4.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists this past season with the Grizzlies. His season had many highlight moments, but perhaps none bigger than a viral trash-talking moment between him and Kevin Durant during a regular-season game.
Spencer hit a big shot at the end of the third quarter, before he and Durant shared some words walking back down the court. The Grizzlies would end up winning that game. In fact, Memphis swept the season series with Phoenix, 4-0.
Spencer talked about the viral moment in an interview with Mark Medina of Sportskeeda. The 6-foot-4 guard discussed the heated matchup, but ultimately commended Durant as a competitor.
“Two competitors going at it, man," Spencer said. "It was a heated game. We had gone on a little bit of a run. There was a specific play that got the trash talking going. But I have nothing but respect for KD and all that he has accomplished. But in the moment, I’m a competitor and I’m trying to win.
"So I don’t really care who we’re playing against. I credit my teammates for finding me in the corner. But I was just happy that we won the game. That’s all I care about. I have nothing but respect for KD.”
Related Articles
NBA Fans React To Lakers Signing Ex-Celtics, Grizzlies Guard Marcus Smart
Breaking: Ex-Celtics, Grizzlies Guard Set To Join Lakers