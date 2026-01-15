Jaren Jackson Jr. scores 30, but Grizzlies lose to Magic in Berlin

The Memphis Grizzlies are disappointed after a 118-111 loss to the Orlando Magic inside Uber Arena in Berlin.

The Grizzlies started the game off strong, pulling out to a double-digit lead early. And establishing their presence on the floor. Their lead grew to as large as 20 points, but they kept the back door open for the Magic to walk in through.

By the third quarter, the Magic had made up their deficit, and the Grizzlies were back on the ropes. Memphis trailed after the third quarter where they just scored 12 points. In the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies' defense stepped up, and they had a chance to take a lead with a few minutes to go. However, the Magic momentum was still in their favor, and they made it across the finish line with a 7-point win.

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo reacts during the second quarter. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Grizzlies surrender 20-point lead in loss vs. Magic

Jaron Jackson Jr. dropped a game-high 30 points in the loss. He had 23 in the first half. Rookie guard Cedric Howard also had 17 points for an impressive performance. Santi Aldama had 18 off the bench, while GG Jackson post had 15, and Vince Williams Jr. had 10. Cam Spencer was also solid with seven points, seven rebounds and 11 assists.

The Magic saw former number one overall pick Paolo Banchero with a double-double scoring 26 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Former lottery pick Anthony Black hit 21 points, while German forward Franz Wagner had 18 points and 9 rebounds. Former Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane struggled against his former team, making just 5 of 13 shots for 13 points.

The loss puts the Grizzlies at 17-23 on the season. They have now lost seven of their last nine games, and things are not looking too hot for Memphis. It's clear that the team is floating in the wind, not knowing exactly where they are as a team. That could be a concern for the second half of the year, but it does look like some change could be on the horizon.

The Grizzlies will have to figure it out quickly because they are losing ground in the Western Conference standings, and other teams are starting to catch up to them and possibly knock them out of the play-in tournament.

The Grizzlies will look to bounce back in London when they have a shot at revenge against the Magic. Tip-off is scheduled for Sunday at 11 a.m. CT inside O2 Arena. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.

