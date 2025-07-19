Breaking: Ex-Celtics, Grizzlies Guard Set To Join Lakers
NBA free agency came to a standstill as executives and personnel from across the league traveled to Las Vegas for the NBA2K26 Summer League. An opportunity for negotiations to begin and deals to get to the finish line, one of the first dominoes since Summer League began has fallen with Bradley Beal joining the Los Angeles Clippers.
Now with the Clippers having one of the best rosters in the NBA, their cross-town rivals, the LA Lakers, couldn't just sit back and watch them make moves without joining in on the action. Following up on their acquisition of Deandre Ayton, the Lakers have added an elite defender to their core.
First reported by NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Washington Wizards are nearing a buyout agreement with former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, making way for the guard to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. Smart spent this past season with the Memphis Grizzlies and Wizards, and now will head to the Lakers to bring some much-needed defense on the perimeter.
A Lakers team featuring tremendous offensive talents in LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves, Smart provides a nice contrast to that group with his defensive intensity. While Smart was last named to an All-Defensive team in 2022, he still brings it on that end-of-the-floor, even though he may have lost a step.
Smart spent most of this past season as a reserve, despite being a starter for the majority of his past seasons. He'll likely stay in that reserve role next year, looking to add depth to a Lakers team trying to capitalize on what's left of James' time in the NBA.
