Grizzlies Guard Breaks Silence on Multi-Year Contract News

Memphis Grizzlies second-year guard breaks silence on multi-year contract extension

Austin Veazey

Nov 20, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24), guard Marcus Smart (36), guard Ja Morant (12), forward GG Jackson II (45) and guard Yuki Kawamura (17) react from the bench during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies have had a busy offseason, which included trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, re-signing Jaren Jackson Jr. to a long-term maximum extension, and bringing Ty Jerome to Memphis in free agency.

A move that went under the radar was the re-signing of guard Cam Spencer to a four-year, $10.5 million deal. He was drafted 53rd overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2024 NBA Draft but was traded to Memphis on draft night as part of a four-team deal. He signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies, and they liked what they saw from the UConn product, signing him to a multi-year deal.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer
Apr 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) warms up before the game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

The deal was originally supposed to be a two-year, $4.5 million contract, but the Jay Huff trade and Cole Anthony's buyout opened up some more funds for the organization. He was asked about the extension in an exclusive interview for Mark Medina on Sportskeeda while in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League.

"I’m super excited," Spencer said. "There’s no other organization that I’d rather compete with. I’m super grateful. It makes you think about all of the people that helped you get to this point. But I’m more motivated than ever. I told Zach [Kleiman, Grizzlies general manager] that I’m going to prove him right every single day. I’m going to get after it for him.”

Spencer wants to win, first and foremost. He won a national championship in his final college season at UConn, and said NBA players are paid to win. The Grizzlies still believe they can be contenders, even after trading Bane away, as they have surrounded Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. with depth and talented playmakers.

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

