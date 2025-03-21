Ja Morant's Official Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Clippers
There's no denying the Memphis Grizzlies have one of the best rosters in the NBA, from stars at the top like Jaren Jackson Jr. to reserve players who have emerged like Jay Huff and Scotty Pippen Jr. After finishing as a lottery team last season, this Grizzlies team will look to make a run in the playoffs this season.
Alongside Jackson Jr. is guard Ja Morant, who is one of the most polarizing players in the NBA. However, his greatest weakness isn't even a skill of his on the court, but rather his lack of availability. Morant appeared in just nine games last season and has been banged up this year, and Friday night versus the Los Angeles Clippers continues to be the same story.
The Grizzlies' injury report has Morant listed as out on Friday in Los Angeles as he deals with a left hamstring strain. It's set to be the fourth straight missed game for Morant, who will be missing his 28th contest of the season on Friday.
Even though Morant has continued to battle injuries, his stats have taken a step up since the All-Star break. In 11 games since, he's averaging 27.1 points and 7.5 assists during that stretch. However, what matters most is Morant is healthy and can contribute to the team's playoff run.
As for the rest of the Grizzlies, they'll prepare for a 10:30 p.m. EST tip-off in Los Angeles, with the game being broadcast on NBA TV.
