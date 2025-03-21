All Grizzlies

Ja Morant's Official Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Clippers

The Memphis Grizzlies have listed Ja Morant on the injury report against the Los Angeles Clippers

Liam Willerup

Dec 23, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles as Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles as Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

There's no denying the Memphis Grizzlies have one of the best rosters in the NBA, from stars at the top like Jaren Jackson Jr. to reserve players who have emerged like Jay Huff and Scotty Pippen Jr. After finishing as a lottery team last season, this Grizzlies team will look to make a run in the playoffs this season.

Alongside Jackson Jr. is guard Ja Morant, who is one of the most polarizing players in the NBA. However, his greatest weakness isn't even a skill of his on the court, but rather his lack of availability. Morant appeared in just nine games last season and has been banged up this year, and Friday night versus the Los Angeles Clippers continues to be the same story.

The Grizzlies' injury report has Morant listed as out on Friday in Los Angeles as he deals with a left hamstring strain. It's set to be the fourth straight missed game for Morant, who will be missing his 28th contest of the season on Friday.

Even though Morant has continued to battle injuries, his stats have taken a step up since the All-Star break. In 11 games since, he's averaging 27.1 points and 7.5 assists during that stretch. However, what matters most is Morant is healthy and can contribute to the team's playoff run.

As for the rest of the Grizzlies, they'll prepare for a 10:30 p.m. EST tip-off in Los Angeles, with the game being broadcast on NBA TV.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News