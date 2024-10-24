Ja Morant, Yuki Kawamura Video Goes Viral After NBA Opening Night
The Memphis Grizzlies won their first game of the season against the Utah Jazz and it was every bit of fun that NBA fans were expecting. Much of that fun was due to Ja Morant, who had a spectacular game-clinching layup.
Morant put up 22 points, 10 assists, and 5 rebounds on 58% shooting from the field in his NBA return on Wednesday night. His performance was one worth celebrating, and that's what he did with new Grizzlies fan-favorite Yuki Kawamura.
Morant posted a video on Instagram celebrating the victory with Kawamura, which then later aggregated all across social media. In under 24 hours, Morant's celebration gathered over one million views and 27,000 likes on Twitter.
Throughout the preseason Yuki Kawamura became a major fan favorite on the Memphis Grizzlies. He might be the shortest player in the NBA, but his passing capability has caught the eyes of fans around the world. Kawamura didn't play at all during the Grizzlies' opening night against the Jazz, but he was celebrating every moment.
It's very early, but the Memphis Grizzlies look like a team with fantastic culture. The players look like they love being around each other, and have no egos on playing time. Kawamura's presence is one that the team clearly enjoys, and sooner or later, he'll get his playing time.
