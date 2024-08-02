All Grizzlies

LeBron James' NBA Championship Teammate Makes Statement on Lakers

Will the Los Angeles Lakers make the NBA playoffs next season?

Joey Linn

Apr 26, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (right) rest during the second half during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The NBA's Western Conference is loaded with talent. With 11 different teams finishing with a .500 record or better last season, the West projects to be even more competitive next season. This is largely due to the Memphis Grizzlies reentering the mix, as injuries derailed their 2023-24 campaign.

Memphis had several injuries to key players last season, but the headliner was Ja Morant's season-ending shoulder surgery just nine games after returning from his 25-game suspension. The Grizzlies project to be right back in the Western Conference playoff mix next season, which means somebody has to get pushed out of that picture.

Apr 26, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) walks off the court after game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

During a recent episode of The OGs Show, Morant's agent and former NBA guard Mike Miller seemed to suggest the Los Angeles Lakers could miss the playoffs next season.

"[LeBron James and Anthony Davis] were healthy last year," Miller said when presented with the idea that those two stars being healthy next season means Los Angeles could be in the playoff mix.

Miller was reminded that Los Angeles did make the playoffs after escaping the play-in tournament last postseason, but the two-time NBA champion is not convinced they are a lock for the playoffs next year.

When show co-host Udonis Haslem said the crew keeps talking about getting the Lakers into the playoffs, but they aren't acknowledging who Los Angeles could realistically replace, Miller said, "I agree."

As potential playoff teams were being listed, Miller added, "The Pelicans are gonna be better."

The Pelicans (49-33) finished with a better record than the Lakers (47-35) last season, but missed the playoffs after being eliminated in the play-in tournament. For Miller, he believes they are one of the Western Conference teams that can keep the Lakers out of the playoffs next season.

Joey Linn

