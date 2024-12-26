All Grizzlies

Marcus Smart's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Raptors

The Memphis Grizzlies listed Marcus Smart on the injury report against the Toronto Raptors

Farbod Esnaashari

Dec 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies take on a Toronto Raptors team that's on an eight-game losing streak tonight. Memphis recently lost a disappointing game against the Clippers, and tonight is the perfect situation to get back into the win column.

The Grizzlies have dealt with numerous injuries to key players all season, and they've slowly been getting fully healthy. While they still have some names listed on their injury report, it's none of their starting lineup for once. However, there are still some key names being listed.

Marcus Smart has officially been listed as out due to a right index finger injury against the Toronto Raptors.

Smart has been in two out of the last three games for the Grizzlies, most recently playing on December 21 against the Atlanta Hawks. His tenure with the Grizzlies has been very mired in injuries. Last season, he only played in 20 games with the team, and this season he's already missed 12 games with the team.

Memphis Grizzlies guard, former Celtics guard Marcus Smart
Dec 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) dribbles against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Through 18 games this season, Smart has averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals on 37/33/83 shooting from the field. While Smart was initially brought to Memphis to start alongside Ja Morant, it seems more clear that his role is better suited off of the bench. Especially, with all of the inconsistency due to injury.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.

