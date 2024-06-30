Memphis Grizzlies Make Big Roster Move

All Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have made a big roster move

Mar 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The Memphis Grizzlies bench reacts after a basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
The Memphis Grizzlies had until 5:00 PM ET on Saturday to make a decision on Luke Kennard's $14.8M team option for next season. In a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski it was announced that Memphis had declined Kennard's option, but the two sides have mutual interest in reaching a new deal in free agency.

This is definitely something that can make sense for both sides, because while Kennard will likely not end up with $14.8M or more annually, he could receive a new deal that guarantees him more total money. As for the Grizzlies, a new deal with Kennard would lock up one of the league's best three-point shooters.

Kennard has shot an incredible 48.3% from deep since joining Memphis, and owns a the third-best career three-point percentage in NBA history at 43.9%. Also a very smart player, Kennard has optimized several lineups throughout his career, as his floor spacing and IQ allow him to significantly raise the ceiling of whatever lineup he is in.

While it was in limited minutes, Kennard was one of the Grizzlies' most impactful players after first arriving in 2023. His fit alongside Ja Morant and the top Grizzlies rotation players looked to be seamless, and Memphis could certainly benefit from re-signing him in order to get a longer look at that dynamic when healthy.

