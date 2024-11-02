All Grizzlies

Multiple All-Stars Listed on Grizzlies vs 76ers Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Philidelphia 76ers injury report is here

Farbod Esnaashari

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) falls to the floor with Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) after blocking his shot attempt during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) falls to the floor with Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) after blocking his shot attempt during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzles and the Philadelphia 76ers are facing off for the first time today, in a matchup that features nine players currently on the combined injury reports for both teams.

The Grizzlies have the high count at seven players listed on their injury report: Desmond Bane, GG Jackson, Luke Kennard, John Konchar, Marcus Smart, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr. Desmond Bane is listed as out with a right oblique strain, GG Jackson is listed as out due to a repair of his right fifth metatarsal, Luke Kennard is listed as out due to a left foot muscle strain, John Konchar is listed as doubtful due to a right quad contusion, Marcus Smart is listed as out due to a right ankle sprain, Cam Spencer is listed as out due to a right ankle sprain, and Vince Williams Jr. is listed as out due to a left tibial stress reaction.

Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) reacts with forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The 76ers have a much smaller injury list but with some big names on it: Joel Embiid and Paul George. Joel Emdiid is out due to left knee injury management and Paul George is out due to a left knee bone bruise. Neither of the two 76er stars have played in the season so far and fans are hopeful they will see them on the court sooner rather than later.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers face off at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.

Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

