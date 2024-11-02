Multiple All-Stars Listed on Grizzlies vs 76ers Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzles and the Philadelphia 76ers are facing off for the first time today, in a matchup that features nine players currently on the combined injury reports for both teams.
The Grizzlies have the high count at seven players listed on their injury report: Desmond Bane, GG Jackson, Luke Kennard, John Konchar, Marcus Smart, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr. Desmond Bane is listed as out with a right oblique strain, GG Jackson is listed as out due to a repair of his right fifth metatarsal, Luke Kennard is listed as out due to a left foot muscle strain, John Konchar is listed as doubtful due to a right quad contusion, Marcus Smart is listed as out due to a right ankle sprain, Cam Spencer is listed as out due to a right ankle sprain, and Vince Williams Jr. is listed as out due to a left tibial stress reaction.
The 76ers have a much smaller injury list but with some big names on it: Joel Embiid and Paul George. Joel Emdiid is out due to left knee injury management and Paul George is out due to a left knee bone bruise. Neither of the two 76er stars have played in the season so far and fans are hopeful they will see them on the court sooner rather than later.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers face off at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.
