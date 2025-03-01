NBA Breaks Silence on Ja Morant Decision in Knicks-Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks faced off in a game that both teams needed to win to make a statement.
While the finish of this game was as exciting as it could have possibly been, the New York Knicks ultimately came out as the winners after OG Anunoby made the game-winning three-pointer in the final seconds of the game.
In what was a very bizarre moment preceding it, Ja Morant received a technical foul after the buzzer at the end of the third quarter. It was a pretty big moment considering that the Knicks only won the game by one point.
After the game the NBA official Bill Kennedy spoke on the Pool Report, explaining the reason behind the decision.
QUESTION: Why was a technical foul assessed to Ja Morant at the end of the third quarter?
KENNEDY: Morant was assessed a technical foul for throwing the ball the length of the floor.
QUESTION: Can you explain the NBA’s rule or policy against shooting after the clock has expired?
KENNEDY: If it’s deemed to be a legitimate shot attempt, there is no rule against shooting the ball after the clock has expired.
QUESTION: So, this was considered not a shot attempt?
KENNEDY: At the time on the floor, yes.
Morant likely won't be happy with Kennedy's explanation, but there's nothing that the Grizzlies can do now. After the loss, the Memphis Grizzlies are now in the third seed with a record of 38-21.
