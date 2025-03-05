NBA Fans React to Ja Morant Injury News Before Grizzlies-Thunder
The Memphis Grizzlies have been playing a rough stretch of basketball as of late, heading into their marquee matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday with a three-game losing streak, which isn't ideal when facing the top team in the conference. What's also made it worse is they've lost their three games by a combined margin of five points, making it sting worse.
While the Grizzlies were previously the second seed in the Western Conference before the All-Star break, their 3-7 record over their last 10 games has them at fourth and in jeopardy of dropping farther. Following the recent news on their star guard, it could be an uphill battle on Wednesday.
According to Memphis' recent injury report, Ja Morant is listed as questionable with a right deltoid contusion. In jeopardy of missing a third straight game, fans have taken to social media to react to the news as the injury bug has struck the Grizzlies again.
"It was nice while it lasted," a rather sad Grizzlies fan replied.
"Oh boy it’s gonna be a long game," a user commented.
"should’ve known it was too good to be true," another sad fan replied.
"Yea we cooked," a hopeless user replied.
Based on the reactions, it is apparent there isn't much optimism from Grizzlies fans for their odds against the Thunder. Currently separated by 12 games in the standings, Memphis is already without Jaren Jackson Jr. and now potentially Morant as they look to slow down a red-hot Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
