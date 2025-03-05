All Grizzlies

NBA Fans React to Ja Morant Injury News Before Grizzlies-Thunder

Fans take to social media to react to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's injury news before Oklahoma City Thunder game

Liam Willerup

Dec 29, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) meet after their game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) meet after their game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies have been playing a rough stretch of basketball as of late, heading into their marquee matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday with a three-game losing streak, which isn't ideal when facing the top team in the conference. What's also made it worse is they've lost their three games by a combined margin of five points, making it sting worse.

While the Grizzlies were previously the second seed in the Western Conference before the All-Star break, their 3-7 record over their last 10 games has them at fourth and in jeopardy of dropping farther. Following the recent news on their star guard, it could be an uphill battle on Wednesday.

According to Memphis' recent injury report, Ja Morant is listed as questionable with a right deltoid contusion. In jeopardy of missing a third straight game, fans have taken to social media to react to the news as the injury bug has struck the Grizzlies again.

"It was nice while it lasted," a rather sad Grizzlies fan replied.

"Oh boy it’s gonna be a long game," a user commented.

"should’ve known it was too good to be true," another sad fan replied.

"Yea we cooked," a hopeless user replied.

Grizzlies guard Ja Moran
Mar 1, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (left) talks with head coach Taylor Jenkins during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Based on the reactions, it is apparent there isn't much optimism from Grizzlies fans for their odds against the Thunder. Currently separated by 12 games in the standings, Memphis is already without Jaren Jackson Jr. and now potentially Morant as they look to slow down a red-hot Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News