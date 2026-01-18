Ja Morant Says Tattoo Shows ‘Exactly’ What He Wants in Response to Grizzlies Trade Rumors

Ja Morant made his return to the court in style for the Grizzlies on Sunday. Playing against the Magic in London as part of the NBA’s overseas series this weekend, Morant was able to suit up for the first time since January 2. He didn’t look rusty at all despite the layoff and finished with 24 points to pair with 13 assists in only 28 minutes. Memphis earned its 18th win of the season by beating Orlando, 126-109.

Afterwards Morant was yet again asked about the trade rumors percolating around him and the idea that the Grizzlies might trade him. He was asked earlier on the team’s European road trip to give his thoughts on the situation but kept it short, telling reporters he was going to “live with” the rumors and that was that. After Sunday’s win Morant was willing to go a bit deeper on his side of the situation.

The star point guard was asked where he wants things to go from here between him and the franchise. He responded by telling reporters he was a “very loyal guy” and the tattoo on his back of a Grizzlies logo should say “exactly” what he wants.

“Anybody who in here knows me knows I’m a very loyal guy,” Morant said. “I have a logo on my back so that should say exactly what I want from it.”

Ja Morant’s answer when asked by @TheSteinLine on where he wants things to go from here



“Anybody who in here knows me knows I’m a very loyal guy. I have a logo on my back (Grizzlies tattoo) so that should say exactly what I want” pic.twitter.com/YAkAsJ4mVf — James Plowright (@British_Buzz) January 18, 2026

Memphis drafted Morant in 2019 out of Murray State. The Grizzlies are the only team he’s ever known. A certain amount of loyalty to the organization isn't surprising, even if it is no longer the expectation in today’s era of player movement.

It remains to be seen if that’ll be enough to keep Morant around. The latest reports say the team is “listening” to offers for Morant and the fact that they’re doing so isn’t a great sign for the point guard’s long-term future in Memphis. Given the combination of off-court issues and injuries that have severely limited Morant’s minutes over the last few years there’s a strong case to be made a trade is the best basketball decision—but, when he’s healthy and locked in, Morant’s ability to collapse the defense remains elite. And when he’s really playing well, as he did on Sunday, it’s not hard to remember why the Grizzlies signed Morant to a max extension at their first opportunity only a few years ago.

The trade deadline is on February 5, and Morant’s situation is very much worth monitoring.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated