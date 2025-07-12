New Report on Grizzlies Looking to Trade Recently-Acquired Guard
The Memphis Grizzlies will have a new look to them next season, especially after several offseason acquisitions such as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Ty Jerome, and Cedric Coward. In addition, several young players could be taking that next jump in their production, with Cam Spencer, GG Jackson, and Jaylen Wells among that group.
Given the Grizzlies suffered a disappointing postseason loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in four games, the team might not be done just yet in making moves before the start of the 2025-26 season. According to a new report from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, the Grizzlies could be looking to move one of their recent offseason acquisitions.
"The Memphis Grizzlies have been shopping Cole Anthony and John Konchar in trade discussions before and during NBA Summer League, multiple sources confirmed. Anthony won't be staying with Memphis, as the two sides will very likely reach a buyout agreement if there is no trade to be had," Siegel reported.
Anthony is set to enter the second year of his three-year, $39 million contract, which has a team option on the third season. A deal that can be seen as an expiring contract, the difficult part is that the Grizzlies would have to do a swap of players, most likely to get the deal done. And if Memphis doesn't want to attach an asset to him, he'll likely end up on the buyout market.
Anthony is coming off his fifth season in the NBA, where he averaged career lows in points and minutes per game. Especially with Scotty Pippen Jr. and Ty Jerome on the roster, there's no role for Anthony in Memphis.
