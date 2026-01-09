The Memphis Grizzlies could be undergoing some major changes soon. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, "for the first time, the Memphis Grizzlies are entertaining offers to potentially move two-time All-Star Ja Morant ahead of the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline."

Just in: For the first time, the Memphis Grizzlies are entertaining offers to potentially move two-time All-Star Ja Morant ahead of the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/SD0RT9Jhuj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2026

There has been a lot of speculation leading up to this report regarding Morant's future in Memphis. After the Grizzlies avoided offering him a contract extension last summer, (even after trading Desmond Bane's contract), multiple longtime reporters suggested this could be a possibility.

According to Charania, "multiple teams are pursuing Morant in trade talks and rival executives believe the Grizzlies would prioritize draft picks and young players in return."

Multiple teams are pursuing Morant in trade talks and rival executives believe the Grizzlies would prioritize draft picks and young players in return, sources said. Morant, 26, is under contract with the Grizzlies through the 2027-28 season. https://t.co/lkVijnLeIR — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2026

Although it makes sense plenty of sense for the team to ask for that in return for their franchise player, the recent Trae Young trade, in which the Atlanta Hawks received two veterans, no draft capital and no building block younger pieces for their franchise point guard with defense and fit issues, it remains to be seen if this is a realistic ask for the Grizzlies front office.

Now, it seems the Grizzlies will pivot to rebuilding around Jaren Jackson Jr. as well as their young core featuring Zach Edey, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, Cam Spencer and perhaps Vince Williams Jr. and GG Jackson.

Memphis is considering multiple paths forward amid the emergence of several promising young players, including building around them and 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. The Grizzlies also remain open to continue on with Morant as a focal part of their retool. https://t.co/gcWzT9VpOC — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2026

In 18 games this season, the 26 year-old is averaging 19 points, 7.6 assists 3.2 rebounds and a steal in 28.3 minutes per game, converting on 40.1 percent of his field goals and 90 percent of his free throws. Morant is taking a career-low amount of shots at the rim to go along with a career-low three-point percentage, true shooting percentage, effective field goal percentage and offensive estimated plus-minus.

The star guard was suspended for one game earlier this season for "conduct detrimental to the team" after a confrontation with head coach Tuomas Iisalo. The drop-off in production, rim pressure and efficiency, combined with him only playing 59 combined games over the two seasons prior to this one, has not helped his situation it seems.

Currently under contract through 2027-2028, ($39.4 million this season, $42.1 million next season, $44.8 million the year after), Morant is eligible for a three year, $178 million extension this offseason.

