Scotty Pippen Jr. blossomed last season in his first real opportunity in the NBA. He was converted from a two-way contract and played in 79 games for the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 9.9 PPG, 4.4 APG, and 3.3 RPG while being one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA.
Now that he knows he's on a team and knows what his role is, he believes he's only going to get better. He still didn't quite know what his role was entering last season, but an electric playoff series where he averaged 18.3 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 3.5 APG against the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder gave him a lot of confidence entering the offseason.
Pippen Jr. is in Las Vegas to watch the up-and-coming Grizzlies participate in the NBA Summer League, and he stopped by the "Chris Vernon Show" for a quick interview. In that interview, he thinks he can become one of the league's most improved players for the 2025-26 season.
"You know, after getting converted off the two-way," Pippen Jr. started, "you kind of don't really know where you fit on the team just cuz you might be at the, you know, they were telling me I was a backup point guard, but I also was like, am I in the rotation?"
"I feel like going into this year, I'm definitely in the rotation. I feel like I could be one of the most improved players in this league, and I just, my confidence is through the roof," Pippen Jr. added.
Then, when he was asked how he could improve, he responded, "I just say this, you know, consistent minutes, consistent. It's a feeling on the team. I feel like last year my minutes were up and down and I just kind of wasn't in the shell of myself. But, you know, towards the end of the playoffs when I felt comfortable and I felt like I was out there and I was with the team, I was able to just be myself and just play on both ends of the floor freely."
If Pippen Jr. plays how he did in the playoffs throughout next season, he'll definitely be in that conversation, but it'll be tough with the additions of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ty Jerome in the backcourt for him to have the production he wants.
