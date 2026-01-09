Memphis Grizzlies get news on injured standouts Morant, Coward before OKC test

The Memphis Grizzlies have seemingly been haunted by an injury-filled rain cloud all season, but the skies may be temporarily parting with the defending champs coming to town.

Rookie wing Cedric Coward has been upgraded to questionable after missing multiple games since playing in the first game of the new year, a 128-121 loss at the Lakers. Unfortunately, point guard Ja Morant has been downgraded to out vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder after being listed as ‘questionable’ prior to the past few games he’s missed.

With the Grizzlies set to play their 38th game, their star point guard has missed more games than he’s played in and is expected to miss his 20th game. Ironically, his last action last season came against OKC in a first-round series after suffering a severe ankle sprain in the second quarter of Game 3, forcing him out of a contest where Memphis ultimately blew a 29-point lead and was swept without him in the series clincher.

Morant was able to finish the Jan. 2 matchup vs. the Lakers but has been dealing with a calf contusion and has missed the last three games. For the season, he’s now missed time with a calf strain, an ankle sprain and this injury, not to mention a one-game suspension to open November.

Coward was injured last Friday, suffering a nasty-looking ankle injury when he landed on Deandre Ayton’s foot as he snatched a second-quarter rebound. Coward underwent an MRI and appears to have avoided serious injury since he’s likely to return for either this game against the Thunder or Sunday’s home date against the Brooklyn Nets.

Cedric Coward lands on the side of Deandre Ayton's foot and rolls his ankle - went to the locker room (with replays).



Did not return



It's a shame, because he had 16 Points on 6/9 FG, 2/3 from 3, 2/2 FT, 8 Rebounds (2 Off. Rebs), 1 Assist, 1 Steal, and a +/- of +13 in 12:33… pic.twitter.com/kGBgHgpUtE — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) January 5, 2026

Coward put together a dominant performance on the same court as LeBron James and Luka Doncic, helping lead Memphis to a double-digit edge at the time of his injury behind 16 points and nine rebounds in just 13 minutes.

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo is expected to again be without his projected top three options at the point if Morant can’t play since Scotty Pippen Jr. and Ty Jerome are still progressing towards a return. Vince Williams Jr., who has missed time with left patellar tendinitis, is ‘questionable’ too.

An update on injured center Zach Edey, still listed as out with a stress reaction in his ankle, is expected soon based on the initial timetable given for a potential return to the lineup.

Despite all the attrition, the Grizzlies own the 10th-best record in the Western Conference, hanging on to the final spot in the postseason picture by a couple of games over the L.A. Clippers Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz as we approach the NBA’s halfway point of the season.

