Jaylen Wells Reveals Impact of Desmond Bane Trade
The Memphis Grizzlies will have a new look to them next season, in large part due to their trading away of Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. However, there's plenty of talent on the wings for Memphis, and the NBA Summer League is an opportunity for those players to shine.
Unfortunately, fans won't get a glimpse of first-round pick Cedric Coward, but they have gotten a look at second-year Jaylen Wells. Going from second-round pick to All-Rookie First Team was a massive accomplishment, but now he has an opportunity to take another step with Bane gone. After their loss to the Boston Celtics in the Summer League, he opened up about that next step.
"Just stepping up with the ball in my hands more," Wells said in terms of what's next for his offensive game after Bane's departure. "Just something I'm trying to work on during Summer League. Just being more confident doing it. Kind of lost a lot of scoring with [Desmond] gone, so the opportunity is there to fill in that spot and I'm just trying to do the best I can."
Not only was Bane valuable to Memphis as a scorer, as he averaged 21.1 points per game across the last three seasons, but he also brought value as a playmaker. This past season, Bane averaged 5.3 assists per game, which was good enough for second-best on the team last year.
Wells saw a lot of action as a ball-handler in their loss to the Celtics, and could continue to do so if Tuomas Iisalo sees Wells filling that role.
Related Articles
Scotty Pippen Jr. Makes Bold Proclamation on NBA Season
3x NBA All-Star's Strong Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Statement
Ex-Lakers, Grizzlies Player Sentenced to Eight Years in Prison