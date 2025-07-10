All Grizzlies

3x NBA All-Star's Strong Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Statement

Former Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas got honest about the WNBA's situation with Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese

Logan Struck

May 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shake hands before the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
May 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shake hands before the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The WNBA is one of the fastest-growing sports leagues in America, as seen by their recent expansion, but a lot of it can be credited to two star players. The NBA's popularity grew incredibly when Magic Johnson and Larry Bird brought their rivalry from college into the league, and the WNBA is seeing a very similar impact.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese took over the women's college basketball landscape with their battles in the NCAA tournament, and now they are taking over the WNBA.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks by Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5)
Aug 30, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks by Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Clark is a WNBA MVP candidate, and Angel Reese notched her second consecutive All-Star appearance, both impressing in their own right. However, their impact is much more than their on-court achievements. Former NBA All-Star and Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas credited Clark and Reese for their impact on the WNBA.

"The WNBA conversation is so weird because, as a group, they don't want to face reality. And, reality is, before these two girls, the views weren't where they were," Arenas said about Clark and Reese. "...What they're coming in with is a fanbase... 'Because I'm here, y'all play, and people are gonna see it. So you don't need to sit there and throw dirt on me.'

"...People are talking about the W now. We're watching now... This is why we're watching, this is why social media is good, you’re either going to welcome us or not."

The WNBA is certainly under a brighter spotlight than it was before Clark and Reese entered the league, and Arenas thinks that their peers need to recognize that, rather than trying to tear them down.

