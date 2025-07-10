3x NBA All-Star's Strong Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Statement
The WNBA is one of the fastest-growing sports leagues in America, as seen by their recent expansion, but a lot of it can be credited to two star players. The NBA's popularity grew incredibly when Magic Johnson and Larry Bird brought their rivalry from college into the league, and the WNBA is seeing a very similar impact.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese took over the women's college basketball landscape with their battles in the NCAA tournament, and now they are taking over the WNBA.
Clark is a WNBA MVP candidate, and Angel Reese notched her second consecutive All-Star appearance, both impressing in their own right. However, their impact is much more than their on-court achievements. Former NBA All-Star and Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas credited Clark and Reese for their impact on the WNBA.
"The WNBA conversation is so weird because, as a group, they don't want to face reality. And, reality is, before these two girls, the views weren't where they were," Arenas said about Clark and Reese. "...What they're coming in with is a fanbase... 'Because I'm here, y'all play, and people are gonna see it. So you don't need to sit there and throw dirt on me.'
"...People are talking about the W now. We're watching now... This is why we're watching, this is why social media is good, you’re either going to welcome us or not."
The WNBA is certainly under a brighter spotlight than it was before Clark and Reese entered the league, and Arenas thinks that their peers need to recognize that, rather than trying to tear them down.