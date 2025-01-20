Timberwolves Receive Unfortunate News Before Grizzlies Game
The Minnesota Timberwolves enter Monday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a 22-20 record. This is tied with the Sacramento Kings for eighth in the Western Conference standings, as there are 11 teams in the West with winning records.
Led by star guard Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves made a significant trade this offseason to shake up their roster. Dealing Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks, Minnesota received back Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo in the trade.
DiVincenzo has appeared in 40 games this season, averaging 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. On Monday, Minnesota receive some disappointing news on their new guard.
Missing the last two games with a toe injury, DiVincenzo is now out indefinitely.
Via Shams Charania of ESPN: “Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo is out indefinitely due to left big toe injury and will receive additional opinion, sources tell ESPN. DiVincenzo’s foot has been placed in a boot. He was averaging 17.5 points, 4.7 assists, 42% shooting on 3s as a starter in last 6 games.”
Playing well as of late, DiVincenzo scored 28 points in his last game, which was a one-point loss to the Golden State Warriors. Now out indefinitely, the seven-year NBA veteran will have to watch his team from the bench.
DiVincenzo had a career year with the Knicks last season, averaging 15.5 points while shooting 40.1% from three. While he has not replicated that production in Minnesota, he has shown flashes of it at times.
