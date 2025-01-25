Unexpected report on Jimmy Butler trade to Memphis Grizzlies
For the past few weeks, every Jimmy Butler trade report has contained one common theme: Butler wants out of Miami, but he doesn't want to go to Memphis.
For one reason or another, the common theme among all Butler reports is that he does not want to join Memphis. What that reason is, has yet to fully be discovered. However, despite all of the murmurs, Brian Windhorst's recent report on Butler's trade demand remains the most perplexing.
According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Memphis Grizzlies could consider acquiring Jimmy Butler for a rental playoff run.
"The Grizzlies are lurking in Butler trade talks, sources said, and have been in contact with the Heat during the process," Windhorst said. "Rival league executives believe Memphis is trying to combine a talent influx with offloading some future salary so it can facilitate a contract extension for Jaren Jackson Jr. as early as this summer."
Regardless of whether or not Butler wants to join Memphis, the most important for Pat Riley is who is presenting the Miami Heat the best offer. If Memphis can present that, then the onus is fully on them to take the risk of acquiring a disgruntled Butler.
"Butler, meanwhile, has made it known that he could opt out of his contract this summer and seek free agency," Windhorst said. "Sources have theorized that if the Grizzlies can acquire him for a playoff run and also free cap space this summer, that's where their interests might lie.”
For as much as Jimmy Butler does not want to play in Memphis, it's clear that they'd be the best team he could get traded to. Butler on the Grizzlies has a legitimate chance to win an NBA championship.
