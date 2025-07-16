Yuki Kawamura Sends Heartfelt Message to NBA Star Ja Morant
He only played 22 games for the Memphis Grizzlies, but Yuki Kawamura left an impact on many NBA fans last season. The 5-foot-8 Japanese guard is the definition of 'heart over height,' giving fans some highlight buckets and dimes while splitting time between the Grizzlies and their G League affiliate.
Kawamura signed a two-way contract to join the Chicago Bulls this offseason and is currently on their NBA Summer League roster. Memphis fans will always remember him for his camaraderie with the team, as well as his impact given his height.
Kawamura was asked about getting his first NBA opportunity in Memphis and what the city and organization mean to him. The 24-year-old had a heartfelt response, shouting out Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant.
"I miss Memphis," Kawamura said. "Memphis people are so nice. I wanted to play in Memphis this year, too, but it is what it is.
"I already miss [Ja Morant]. He’s such a great guy, that’s my big brother."
Morant and Kawamura immediately shared a bond when the Japanese guard joined Memphis. The two were seen bonding as early as open practices during the preseason, and Kawamura's time with the NBA franchise certainly developed their relationship, despite him splitting time between the Grizzlies and the G League.
Kawamura, now with the Bulls on a two-way deal, is making an impact in Las Vegas, coming off the bench. He's had numerous highlights, mostly being jaw-dropping assists to set up layups and highlight dunks. His presence will certainly be missed in Memphis.
