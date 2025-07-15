3x NBA All-Star Suggests LeBron James Leave Lakers for New Contender
LeBron James' status with the Los Angeles Lakers has been uncertain for the first time in years heading into the 2025 offseason. After another first-round exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves in an embarrassing five-game series, rumors have been floating through the league this summer.
James, who picked up his $52.6 million player option, averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game, while shooting an incredible 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.
However, his agent and CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, released a statement on behalf of James, noting that he still wants to win.
With rumors of James' exit from the Lakers swirling, former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas appeared on his show "Gil's Arena" to talk about what LeBron James should do for the last chapter of his career.
"Players at the end of their careers - they're more humanized than they were before...if you're LeBron James and your son is on the team, there's only two real roads that makes for a great story - finishing story," Arenas said.
He continued, "You finish your year here or you get traded back to Cleveland and have your farewell tour with your son on the team - y'all doing this s*** together. There was a legacy started and then there has to be an end of it...for the most part, the best ending was Michael Jordan...you finished your career in the best way you can finish some s***."
If Arenas is right, the Cavaliers could go for an all-in reunion, but there are financial implications. A hypothetical trade involving the two would most likely start with something that includes Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.
Lakers Receive: Darius Garland ($39.4M), Jarrett Allen ($20M), and potentially additional picks/young players.
Cavaliers Receive: LeBron James ($52.6M), Bronny James ($1.9M), and potentially a filler contract from the Lakers to make the salaries work.
While the idea of LeBron and Bronny James returning to Cleveland is compelling, a trade in the 2025 offseason would necessitate cap gymnastics and a significant commitment by the Cavaliers to absorb a substantial luxury tax bill.
