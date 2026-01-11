The Memphis Grizzlies are at the forefront of the trade deadline conversations with Ja Morant smothered in rumors over the last couple of days.

There are several teams that could be interested in Morant, including the Miami Heat. Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey suggested a trade that would send Morant to the Heat for Tyler Herro and a protected first-round pick.

"This feels like a classic "who says no?" or "which side would have to include a pick?" trade," Bailey wrote.

"Morant probably has a little more raw talent, but both have struggled with injuries throughout their careers, and Herro's outside shooting makes him feel like a more modern player. But between Norman Powell, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Andrew Wiggins, Miami is relatively well-off on the wing. Morant would bring an infusion of talent and star power at the point.

"As for the Grizzlies, Herro (who turns 26 this month) isn't much older than Edey (23) or Cam Spencer (26 in April), who's already stepped into a bigger playmaking role during Morant's absences. He boosts Memphis' shooting profile and gives it another secondary playmaker who can make life a little easier for up-and-comers like Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells."

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro goes to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. | Justin Ford-Imagn Images

Morant, Herro could be swapped in Grizzlies-Heat trade

Morant's trade value is slipping just like Herro's, so this could be of mutual interest for both the Grizzlies and the Heat. Both players have a lot to like, but a change of scenery could be needed for both to get over these recent struggles each of them have been facing.

For the Grizzlies, adding Herro gives them some form of direction in the backcourt scoring-wise, but it remains to be seen if he will be able to match what he was able to do early in his Heat career.

So far this season, Herro is averaging 22.1 points per game, but has only appeared in eight games due to injury. If he is able to get healthy, he could be a massive plus for the Grizzlies.

There is a lot of risk involved with Herro, but considering the alternatives don't provide much hope either, the Grizzlies would be wise to roll the dice and take the gamble on the Heat guard as a way to try and stay competitive in a crowded Western Conference playoff race.

The NBA trade deadline is scheduled for Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. CT.

