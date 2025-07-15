Memphis Grizzlies Announce Multi-Year Signing of 6-foot-11 Forward
In a significant turnaround for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2025 offseason, several players were added, re-signed, and traded. Along with the appointment of new head coach Tomas Iiusalo, Memphis will have a very different look in the 2025-2026 season.
With the addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope through the Desmond Bane trade, and the signing of Ty Jerome to provide a scoring punch off the bench, the Grizzlies' potential rotation should improve, even with the loss of Bane.
Although Jaren Jackson Jr. underwent a procedure to repair turf toe in his right foot and is expected to be re-evaluated in three months, newly signed Jock Landale and Brandon Clarke should be able to hold the fort down if Jackson Jr. is not available to start the season.
However, the main priority in the 2025 offseason was securing versatile forward Santi Aldama in free agency. They did just that, signing him to a multi-year contract and officially announcing it via team PR.
"The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team re-signed forward Santi Aldama to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed," the Grizzlies announced.
"Aldama (6-11, 224) appeared in 65 games (16 starts) and set career highs by averaging 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 25.5 minutes while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3-point range with the Grizzlies last season. He has increased his scoring, rebounding and assist averages year-over-year in all four seasons since he was acquired by the Grizzlies with the 30th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft," the official statement said. "
Aldama was a highly sought-after free agent in the 2025 class, but the Grizzlies moved quickly to re-sign him as a key part of their starting lineup and a crucial piece in their ability to be versatile with size.
Related Articles
Jaylen Wells Reveals Impact of Desmond Bane Trade
Scotty Pippen Jr. Makes Bold Proclamation on NBA Season
3x NBA All-Star's Strong Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Statement