Memphis Grizzlies Announce Multi-Year Signing of 6-foot-11 Forward

The Memphis Grizzlies used $11.6 million in cap space to renegotiate Jaren Jackson Jr.'s contract.



2025-26: $35 million

2026-27: $49 million

2027-28: $50.5 million

2028-29: $52 million

2029-30: $53.5 million (player option)



27% average of the salary cap between 2026-2030.