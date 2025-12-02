How the Memphis Grizzlies can have a successful trip to San Antonio

The Memphis Grizzlies won’t have an easy time keeping their win streak (3) alive in San Antonio against the scrappy Spurs. The latter has won four of six games with Victor Wembanyama (calf) and Stephon Castle (hip) out of the lineup, and they have the second-best home record in the West. They also pass the ball significantly better at home, recording 6.3 extra assists at Frost Bank Center.

At the same time, Memphis is playing its best ball of the season, and the only thing that stopped them from beating the Spurs last time on Nov.18 was a late Harrison Barnes takeover. They are relying on three bigs, Luke Kornet, Kelly Olynyk, and Jeremy Sochan (not really a big)- who are solid players, but their limitations leave San Antonio vulnerable.

Here is what the Grizzlies need to do:

Strong pick and roll defense

De’Aaron Fox will attack often through screen rolls, so the Grizzlies must bother enough at the point of attack and have someone like Jaren Jackson Jr. hovering the back line and playing up on the screen. The moment another big is being targeted, Jackson will have to be an effective weak-side helper and communicator. Lots of San Antonio’s screen rolls will be used for the drive and kick, so it’s essential that they don’t over-help away from the corners.

Rebounding

In the first game against San Antonio, Memphis racked up 21 offensive rebounds for 22 second-chance points. Three players logged four offensive rebounds apiece, too. With enough intensity, the Grizzlies might be able to replicate those results, as the Spurs have been outrebounded in three of their last six games without Wembanyama and Castle. On top of that, Memphis kept it close that time in part due to only allowing them four offensive rebounds, which turned into just two second-chance points.

Go back to Zach Edey

Zach Edey feasted against low-level competition on the frontline in Sacramento on Sunday, and now the challenge is greater when Luke Kornet is on him. Nobody else will have the size and power to physically stop him from going where he wants. There’s no reason why Edey shouldn’t get at least 15 shots, especially since Wemby is out. Another strong night scoring up close would translate to the defense because the Spurs would have to play against a set coverage more often.

Have the more productive bench and limit turnovers

The Grizzlies have the highest-scoring reserves in the league (48.2), and the Spurs have capable bench players, too, averaging 37.1 points per game. One Spur to key in on is Keldon Johnson, who is one of their stabilizing forces and is great against second-stringers. His strength gives him an advantage on drives to the basket, and he might need to be guarded by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to be neutralized.

Furthermore, the Spurs can’t be given extra possessions because they do a solid job of scoring after opponents lose the ball (20.1), and despite their methodical offense, are top 10 in fastbreak scoring (16.1).

