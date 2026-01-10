Memphis can't wait for Zach Edey to return

The Memphis Grizzlies continue to try and find their wat back to .500, but when navigating the injury troubles they have this season, it's almost impossible. Between Ja Morant, Ty Jerome, Scottie Pippen Jr, Brandon Clarke, and everyone else that has been injured, the Grizzlies continuously have dealt with adversity.

But one persons absence has been most glaring, and this players impact has been most noticed when he is in action, and that is second year pro Zach Edey.

Zach Edey transforms the Grizzlies defensive and rebounding capabilities, showcased with the NBA's second-best defensive unit:

Best defensive rating among 5-man lineups this season (min. 90 minutes):



93.5 - SGA/Dort/Wallace/J-Dub/Chet

98.6 - Wells/Coward/Williams Jr./JJJ/Edey

102.5 - KPJ/Rollins/Green/Giannis/Turner

103.3 - NAW/Dyson/Krejci/Jalen/Okongwu

104.6 - Suggs/Bane/Franz/Banchero/Carter pic.twitter.com/358dGxbacM — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) January 9, 2026

Insane Defense

Edey's defense can't go unnoticed. So far this season he his averaging nearly 2 blocks a night while bringing in 11 rebounds. On top of all that, Edey boasts an incredible 94.5 defensive rating, the best in the NBA (minimum 20 minutes played). Edey's interior presence enables the Grizzlies other defenders, filled with length and size to do their thing on the perimeter. Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, and Jaren Jackson Jr. benefit so much from Edey's presence.

With Edey off the floor, the Grizzlies net rating is a -6.8, thanks to the 119.6 defensive rating. But when Edey is on the floor, the Grizzlies are a +17.7, with an incredible 96.7 defensive rating and 144.4 offensive rating.

All of the Grizzlies best defensive lineups include Zach Edey.

Stats Via databallr

Zach Edey becomes the youngest player since Shaq to have a game with:



30+ PTS

15+ REB

5+ BLK

80%+ FG pic.twitter.com/40zSjsM2AS — Real App (@realapp) December 1, 2025

Injury Concerns

While Edey's impact can't be denied, the injury concerns have hindered the beginning of his career. Edey played in 66 games last season and had offseason ankle surgery. This season, his injury troubles have continued, after returning from surgery, the Grizzlies shut Edey down on Thursday, Dec. 11 with a stress reaction in his left ankle and will be re-evaluated in four weeks (sometime soon). It's the same ankle in which he underwent offseason surgery.

Now Edey is expected to make a full recovery, and it was more so as a precautionary measure to shut Edey down and keep their potential star healthy.

So, any day now we should get an Edey update, and the day he returns will be crucial to the Grizzlies future success.

Just look at this insanity. pic.twitter.com/RWUVdVlhfe — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) January 5, 2026

But the Grizzlies need him now, more than ever.

With recent speculation of a Ja Morant trade, the Grizzlies may never truly get to see this team's true potential. They have proven what they are capable of with Edey and without Morant, but what are they capable of with the whole puzzle.

For More Grizzlies News