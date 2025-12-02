Memphis Grizzlies-San Antonio Spurs Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Dec. 2, 7:00 p.m. CST, Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), FanDuel Sports Network Southwest (San Antonio)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/AM 680 (Memphis), News Radio AM 1200 (San Antonio)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (9-12) and San Antonio Spurs (13-6) meet for the second of four matchups this season, with the Grizzlies losing the first matchup on Nov. 18. The two teams met four times in the 2024-2025 regular season, of which the Spurs won three. The Grizzlies are 42-77 all-time versus the Spurs during the regular season, including 23-37 in home games and 19-40 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Cedric Coward

G Vince Williams Jr.

C Zach Edey

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

SPURS

G De'Aaron Fox

G Devin Vassell

C Luke Kornet

F Julian Champagnie

F Harrison Barnes

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ja Morant: Out - Calf

Jock Landale: Questionable - Ankle

Ty Jerome: Out - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

Brandon Clarke: Out - Knee

Javon Small: Out - Toe

GG Jackson: Out - G League

Zyon Pullin: Out - G League

SPURS

Victor Wembanyama: Out - Calf

Stephon Castle: Out - Hip

Jordan McLaughlin: Out - Hamstring

David Jones Garcia: Out - G League

Harrison Ingram: Out - G League

Riley Minix: Out - G League

Spread: Grizzlies +5 (-110), Spurs -5 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +176, Spurs -210

Total points scored: 231.5 (over -106, under -114)

QUOTABLE

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey: "We're just executing at a high level. We're controlling the paint, no second chance points, it feels like, in the fourth quarter. No easy shots, and then we're just rebounding and finishing possessions. I think we're playing real good in the fourth."

MORE MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES STORIES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI, Memphis Grizzlies On SI and Orlando Magic On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket