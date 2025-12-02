Memphis Grizzlies-San Antonio Spurs Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Dec. 2, 7:00 p.m. CST, Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), FanDuel Sports Network Southwest (San Antonio)
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/AM 680 (Memphis), News Radio AM 1200 (San Antonio)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (9-12) and San Antonio Spurs (13-6) meet for the second of four matchups this season, with the Grizzlies losing the first matchup on Nov. 18. The two teams met four times in the 2024-2025 regular season, of which the Spurs won three. The Grizzlies are 42-77 all-time versus the Spurs during the regular season, including 23-37 in home games and 19-40 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Cedric Coward
G Vince Williams Jr.
C Zach Edey
F Jaylen Wells
F Jaren Jackson Jr.
SPURS
G De'Aaron Fox
G Devin Vassell
C Luke Kornet
F Julian Champagnie
F Harrison Barnes
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Ja Morant: Out - Calf
Jock Landale: Questionable - Ankle
Ty Jerome: Out - Calf
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
Brandon Clarke: Out - Knee
Javon Small: Out - Toe
GG Jackson: Out - G League
Zyon Pullin: Out - G League
SPURS
Victor Wembanyama: Out - Calf
Stephon Castle: Out - Hip
Jordan McLaughlin: Out - Hamstring
David Jones Garcia: Out - G League
Harrison Ingram: Out - G League
Riley Minix: Out - G League
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies +5 (-110), Spurs -5 (-110)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +176, Spurs -210
Total points scored: 231.5 (over -106, under -114)
QUOTABLE
Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey: "We're just executing at a high level. We're controlling the paint, no second chance points, it feels like, in the fourth quarter. No easy shots, and then we're just rebounding and finishing possessions. I think we're playing real good in the fourth."
