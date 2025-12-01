It's not just Zach Edey popping from the Grizzlies' 2024 class

It's hard for Zach Edey not to get all the attention.

He's 7-foot-4, after all.

The Grizzlies are winning since his return, and the NBA community is noticing, with Edey earning a nomination for Western Conference Player of the Week (which went to the Lakers' Luka Doncic). And he just put up numbers in Sacramento that only Shaquille O'Neal has approximated at his age, in the best game of his short career.

But while Edey has been the Memphis Grizzlies' headliner of late, and was in the 2024 draft, getting picked ninth overall, he's not the only recent strong contributor from that Grizzlies draft class.

1. Jaylen Wells has found his form

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

A pleasant surprise as a rookie after being taken 39th overall, Wells had a slow start to his sophomore NBA season. But he's come on lately. In his last five games, Wells is averaging nearly 17 points on 57 percent shooting, while contributing greatly to the Grizzlies' improved defense. He fits snugly in the lineup as a two-way wing, and his role should not be diminished after Ja Morant returns from a calf injury. Wells is the type of player every team seeks, and his confidence seems to be increasing. He's consistently gotten off to good starts during the past 10 games, even if he hsn't always sustained the scoring after halftime.

2. Spencer standing out

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Traded by the Pistons to the Grizzlies on draft night after being taken 53rd overall out of UConn, Spencer has gotten a shot in part because of the extended absence of offseason signee Ty Jerome. Spencer has seized the opportunity. He's scored double digits in five straight games, including 16 in Sunday's win in Sacramento. He's rewarding the faith that the Grizzlies showed by giving him a four-year contract in July. While he may lose minutes when Morant and Jerome return, he's proven he can be relied upon when necessary, and is now at 36 percent from long range on the season.

Along with Edey and 2025 first round pick Cedric Coward, who is in line for All-Rookie honors, there's a young core that should have the Grizzlies excited for the future, even as they work their way back into a better present, now within striking distance of the sixth spot in the West.