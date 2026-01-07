The Memphis Grizzlies came back from a slow first half to push the San Antonio Spurs. Victor Wembanyama proved to bring much star power to the contest, scoring 30 points in 21 minutes. But it was Cam Spencer making big buckets and Santi Aldama blocking a game winning attempt that led to an unlikely win at home for the Grizzlies.

Vince Williams Jr. sparks

It's easy to overlook the absence of Grizzlies wing Vince Williams Jr. given the names that have also missed playing time ahead of him this season. But Memphis has missed Williams Jr.'s length and versatility on both ends of the floor. Williams Jr. was a steady presence early in the game when Memphis was not able to build consistency on either end of the floor (especially from range), and it carried in to the second half as the run was made.

The Grizzlies must figure out who will be part of the franchise moving forward as the team's future seems to be in flux. Ja Morant can't remain on the floor, Cedric Coward got injured in L.A. - someone has to step up. Williams Jr. returned from his injury and made an impact. He seems primed to be a key reserve beyond this season.

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s mixed "bag"

The highs and lows of Jaren Jackson Jr. were on full display in this game. Jaren had both his offensive and defensive game going on a positive note. His multiple made threes and multiple steals and blocks (or "stocks") made for long periods of "All-Star Jaren" appearing to help the Grizzlies, especially in the second half.

But the biggest flaw in Jaren's game continued to shine through - one that will limit his ceiling as a top NBA player until it is fixed. The turnover number was way too high for him, and it was a variety. Too many poor screens, poor passes, and an inability to keep his head up on isolation drives to find open shooters that has been a concern for years.

Perhaps that is just who Jaren is at this stage. Much like his rebounding, it could just be a flaw in his game. And of course no person, much less basketball player, is perfect. But this is a player that the Memphis Grizzlies have committed a lot of years (and money) to. Progress in this area is key if the team is to get better around Jaren moving forward.

Cam Spencer and Jock Landale remain overachievers

With the amount of injuries the Grizzlies have endured this season, opportunity has knocked for numerous unexpected Memphis players. Two who have answered the call best for the team this season are Cam Spencer and Jock Landale, whose contributions to this game allowed for the likes of Jaren Jackson Jr. to not have to do it alone. Landale's rebounding and Spencer's facilitation combined with both of their shooting strokes have been key to Memphis hanging around both in this game, as well as in the Western Conference play-in conversation.

Maybe the Grizzlies will never be healthy. The current evidence suggests that is probably the case. But if that day ever does come, Landale and Spencer could make other players that make more money than them more "expendible" as the trade deadline approaches.

The Memphis Grizzlies return to the court Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns. Tipoff is set for 7 PM CT in Memphis at FedExForum.