With the NBA's trade deadline just over a week away, there has been a lot of skepticism as to whether or not the Memphis Grizzlies will be willing to part with star guard Ja Morant for a trade package that isn't replete with draft capital. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein of The Stein Line recently shined some light on where their front office stands on the matter.

"The Grizzlies still hope to find a trade partner before the Feb. 5 buzzer after so much public discourse surrounding Morant's availability, but as we've been saying: Memphis knows it'll be a very challenging sell to its fans to just ship Morant out in Trae Young-ish fashion by accepting multiple team-friendly contracts for perhaps the most popular player in franchise history," Stein said.

"The Grizzlies are said to be angling for at least one future first-round pick in a Morant deal. Is that out there for them?," Stein continued.

"As I reported earlier Monday: New Orleans is not in pursuit of Ja Morant despite the persistent spillage of digital ink suggesting that the Pelicans are," Stein said. "The search for a confirmed Morant suitor thus continues."

This came just hours after Yahoo Sports' Kelly Iko wrote something in his trade deadline story that tracks with this line of thinking.

“Trade talks are always fluid & perception can change instantly, but I don’t think Memphis can reverse the damage it did to Ja Morant & his psyche by putting him on the block in the manner in which it did—there’s no doubt the organization knew exactly what it was doing,” Iko said.

In 20 games this season, Morant is averaging 19.5 points, 8.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and a steal in 28.5 minutes per game, converting on 41 percent of his field goals, 23.5 percent of his threes and 89.7 percent of his free throws.

